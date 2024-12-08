Sadin-Pratidin Group Confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Dr. Nagen Saikia

The Sadin-Pratidin Group presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to eminent Assamese intellectual and cultural icon Dr. Nagen Saikia; and the Sadin Award to senior journalist and intellectual Haider Hussain at the Achiever Awards 2024.

Advertisment

The award ceremony was organized as part of the Asomiya Pratidin Dibrugarh Edition’s glorious silver jubilee celebration on Sunday. The ceremony took place at the Rangghar Auditorium of Dibrugarh University, with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jiten Hazarika, among other dignitaries, in attendance.

Honoring Dr. Nagen Saikia

Dr. Nagen Saikia, a stalwart in Assamese literature, education, journalism, and politics, was recognized for his monumental contributions to Assamese society. As a prolific writer, educator, and critic, Dr. Saikia has enriched Assamese literature and culture through his works and leadership. A former professor of the Assamese Department at Dibrugarh University, he retired in 2003 after an illustrious career, leaving behind a legacy of academic excellence.

Dr. Saikia has served as the President of the Assam Sahitya Sabha for two terms and has been the recipient of prestigious accolades like the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Assam Valley Literary Award. He is also the creator of the concept of "Mitabhasha" (economical language), making him a revered figure in Assamese intellectual and cultural discourse.

The Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Dr. Saikia includes a citation, a ceremonial Seleng Sador, a traditional Phulam Gamosa, an Eri Sador, a commemorative memento, a copy of the Hemkosh dictionary, and a monetary award of Rs 1,11,111.

Recognizing Haider Hussain

Veteran journalist and intellectual Haider Hussain was presented with the Sadin Award for his unparalleled contribution to Assam’s journalism and socio-political landscape. Over five decades, Haider Hussain has been a prominent voice in Assam, known for his uncompromising stance on political and social issues.

A former editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Hussain is recognized for his incisive analysis, fearless journalism, and profound understanding of Assam’s political and social fabric. His eloquence and ability to captivate audiences with logical arguments and factual insights have made him a revered figure across the state.