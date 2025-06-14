Lightning Strike in Mangaldoi Kills One, Teen Daughter Injured

Just as the people of Assam were seeking relief from the extreme heatwave gripping the state, the much-awaited rains brought tragedy to one family in Mangaldoi. A lightning strike in Mowamari Chapori claimed the life of Govinda Sarkar and seriously injured his teenage daughter, Anamika Sarkar.

The incident occurred while the father-daughter duo was returning home after collecting paddy from the fields. Anamika, who suffered critical injuries, is currently under medical care.

The rainfall, while offering respite from the scorching temperatures, has raised new concerns about erratic weather events turning fatal. For the Sarkar family, what began as a hope for relief from the heat ended in heartbreak, a grim reminder of nature's unpredictability.

