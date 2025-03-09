Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) to Be Honored with Assam Baibhav Award

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on March 9 that the state government has chosen Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) as the recipient of the Assam Baibhav Award, the highest civilian honor conferred by the state. This recognition is a testament to his exceptional contributions to national defense and his illustrious military career.

A Decorated Military Stalwart

Addressing a press conference, CM Sarma hailed Lt Gen Kalita’s unparalleled service to the Indian Army. A highly decorated officer, Lt Gen Kalita served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command and previously led the III Corps at Dimapur.

Throughout his distinguished four-decade-long career, Lt Gen Kalita was conferred with some of the nation’s most prestigious military honors, including Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM) & Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

He retired from active service on December 31, 2023, leaving behind an indelible mark on the country’s defense apparatus.

Born in Assam, Lt Gen Kalita’s journey to the top echelons of the Indian Army began at Sainik School, Goalpara, followed by training at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the 9 Kumaon Regiment on June 9, 1984, from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

His leadership in counter-insurgency operations was pivotal, having commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu & Kashmir, an Infantry Division, and later, a Corps in the Northeast.

Beyond combat, Lt Gen Kalita held several key appointments at the Army Headquarters, including in the Military Secretary’s Branch, Operational Logistics Directorate, and Adjutant General’s Branch. He also served as the Chief of Staff at the Eastern Command Headquarters.

His teaching and mentoring roles included serving as an Instructor at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai and Directing Staff at the Higher Command Wing of Army War College, Mhow.

On the global stage, he represented India in two tenures with the United Nations, first as a Military Observer in Sierra Leone and later as the Chief Operations Officer in Sudan.

Lt Gen Kalita etched his name in history as the first officer from Assam to hold the prestigious position of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command. He took over the post following the elevation of Lieutenant General Manoj Pande as Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

Additionally, he served as the Colonel of the Kumaon & Naga Regiments and Kumaon Scouts, further strengthening his legacy in the Indian Armed Forces.