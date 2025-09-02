Madani’s Assam Visit a Govt-Sponsored Conspiracy: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s involvement in the recent visit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader Maulana Mahmood Madani to Assam.
Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh, Gogoi questioned why the people of Assam were kept in the dark about Madani’s visit. “When Badruddin Ajmal has failed to deliver, agents of communal politics are now being imported from outside the state,” he alleged.
Raising concerns over security arrangements, the AJP chief asked how Madani managed to travel from Srirampur gate to Goalpara and hold public gatherings without public knowledge. He further claimed that Madani was provided full government security and later addressed a press meet in Guwahati, which Gogoi termed “a big mystery.”
“Even Assam’s intelligence network failed to sense his arrival, despite the fact that Madani has been linked with communal conflicts in other parts of the country,” Gogoi alleged, adding that there was a conspiracy to trigger a “third communal conflict” in Assam.
Gogoi also questioned why prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were not imposed during Madani’s programmes. “Why was he not taken into custody when his statements were provocative and aimed at disturbing harmony?” he asked.
Taking a swipe at the Jamiat, Gogoi alleged that the organisation had effectively turned into an “agent of the BJP.” He accused the state government of selectively applying laws, saying, “Any person making instigating remarks should be curbed under Section 144 and taken into custody, but that was not done in this case.”
