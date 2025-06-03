Mangoldoi Horror: Woman Killed by Husband in Brutal Attack

In a tragic incident in Saruthekerabari, Mangaldoi, a woman named Jebiara Begum lost her life after being attacked by her husband, Amadul Haque, with a sharp weapon.

Advertisment

According to reports, the incident took place when Amadul allegedly struck his wife with a churi (a type of sharp blade), inflicting grievous injuries. Jebiara was immediately rushed to Mangaldoi Civil Hospital. However, due to the severity of her injuries, doctors referred her to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries en route to GMCH and was declared dead before reaching the hospital.

Jebiara Begum is survived by her four-month-old child. Meanwhile, Mangaldoi Sadar Police have arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.

Authorities are currently examining the motive and circumstances leading up to the attack.

Also Read: Guwahati: Missing Man's Body Found in Bharalu River, Family Alleges Murder