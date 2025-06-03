Mazdia Police In-Charge Suspended Over ₹2 Cr Theft Probe Lapses

The In-Charge (IC) of Mazdia Police Outpost in Barpeta district, Lokman Ali Ahmed, has been suspended following allegations of negligence in the investigation of a high-profile theft case.

The action was taken in connection with a major burglary reported from the residence of Dr. Sabur Uddin Ahmed in Kukarpar village. The incident, which took place a few days ago, involved the theft of valuables worth nearly ₹2 crore.

Despite an FIR being filed on May 10, the investigation reportedly lacked proper follow-up, prompting concerns over the handling of the case. Taking serious note of the matter, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Barpeta, ordered the suspension of the OC and placed him under reserve close.

The suspension comes as part of disciplinary measures aimed at ensuring accountability within the police force.

