Teacher Arrested After Molestation Allegations in Assam's Morigaon

In a startling development at Borchakabaha Primary School in Morigaon, a 55-year-old teacher named Zuahir Hussain experienced a violent confrontation with a group of parents and villagers on Saturday.

This disturbing incident occurred following allegations of molestation against Hussain, culminating in a physical assault within the school premises.

Following the altercation, Hussain was promptly apprehended and placed under custody for allegedly engaging in inappropriate behaviour with students, including touching them inappropriately and lifting their clothing.

The arrest was carried out by the Jaluguti police, overseen by an additional superintendent of police, Dhrubajyoti Nath, who conducted a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Case number 167/2024 has been filed against Zuahir Hussain, marking the initiation of a formal police inquiry into the allegations.

Local police officials are actively pursuing this case to ensure that justice is served for the affected students and their families.