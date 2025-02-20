Murder, Not Accident: AJP Leader Demands Arrests in Umrangso Mine Tragedy

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan on Thursday strongly condemned the recent deaths of nine people in an illegal coal mine in Umrangso, terming the incident as a homicide rather than an accident.

Advertisment

He alleged that despite multiple complaints and FIRs, the Assam government has failed to take appropriate action.

Bhuyan stressed that luring people into illegal mining, leading to their deaths, amounts to murder, and demanded that cases be registered against Anand Natarajan and Kanika Hojai for their alleged involvement. He also called for strict action against illegal coal mining activities in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong.

Raising concerns over rampant illegal coal operations, Bhuyan demanded immediate action against 19 individuals involved in unlawful mining in Ledo-Margherita. He further urged authorities to shut down unauthorized coke industries operating in the state.

Bhuyan also pointed out the unchecked movement of overloaded coal-laden trucks passing through 26 districts of Assam from Arunachal Pradesh. He questioned the role of SPs, DCs, and tax officials, asking why they had failed to curb such activities.

Providing specific instances, Bhuyan claimed that 10 overloaded coal trucks crossed Assam on Friday, followed by three more on Saturday. He warned that if the police and administration fail to act, his team in Margherita will take matters into their own hands by blocking the illegal trucks from operating.