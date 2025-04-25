Amit Shah Dials All CM's, Directs States to Identify Pakistani Nationals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a crucial teleconference with all Chief Ministers, urging them to identify Pakistani nationals residing in their states following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, has led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, prompting the Indian government to take decisive action.

Shah directed the Chief Ministers to report the details of Pakistani nationals in their respective states to the Centre, ensuring that their visas are revoked. He further instructed that steps be taken to expedite the return of these individuals to Pakistan. The government’s call for swift action comes in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam attack, which has intensified calls for stronger security measures and accountability.

In a significant move, the Indian government on Wednesday announced a ban on Pakistani nationals traveling to India under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) visa exemption scheme (SVES). Pakistani nationals currently in India under the SVES visa have been given 48 hours to leave the country. Additionally, all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked from April 27, 2025. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on April 24, emphasizing that medical visas will remain valid only until April 29, 2025. Any Pakistani nationals still in India after the expiration of their visas will be required to depart the country.

This decisive action comes as part of the Indian government’s efforts to respond firmly to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where a group of militants targeted civilians, leaving 26 dead and several others injured. The massacre has raised concerns over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and has led to renewed calls for stricter measures to curb cross-border terrorism.

However, the government’s latest directive has sparked confusion and concern, particularly among common citizens, including those holding short-term visas. The cancellation of visas and the mass expulsion of Pakistani nationals has created uncertainty, with individuals on short-term stays left scrambling to comply with the new regulations.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah will also convene a significant meeting on the Indus Water Treaty at his residence on Friday. The meeting, which will be attended by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil, and senior government officials, aims to address the ongoing issues surrounding the water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan. According to sources, India has officially notified Pakistan about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, marking a critical development in the tense bilateral relations.