PM Modi Hints at Stepped-Up Action Against Terror Networks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his profound sorrow over the brutal killings of innocent civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. He remarked that the entire nation is grieving alongside the affected families and stands in solidarity with them during this tragic time.

In his statement, Modi emphasised the deep personal losses endured by the victims’ families, some of whom lost their sons, brothers, or life partners. He highlighted that the victims came from a wide range of linguistic and regional backgrounds, including Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, and individuals from Bihar.

Modi underlined that the grief and outrage over this attack is shared by the entire nation, from Kargil to Kanyakumari. He condemned the attack as not just an assault on unarmed tourists, but as a direct attack on the soul of India itself.

He made a firm pledge that the terrorists responsible for the attack, along with their conspirators, would face punishment beyond their imagination. "The time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism," he declared, assuring that India’s collective willpower would break the backbone of those who perpetrate terror.

The Prime Minister vowed that India would pursue the terrorists, their handlers, and supporters wherever they may be, promising to bring them to justice. "India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism," Modi asserted, emphasising that every effort would be made to ensure justice is served. He concluded by expressing gratitude to all those who have shown their support for India during these difficult times, reaffirming that humanity stands united with India in the fight against terror.

