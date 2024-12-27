American Biker Berry Thompson’s Final Journey Ends in Nagaon Crematorium

Elaine Berry Thompson, a 63-year-old from Georgia, USA, tragically passed away in a road accident on December 21 while travelling on National Highway 27, connecting Lumding-Silchar via Haflong in Hojai district.

Her body was brought to Nagaon Medical College, where bike riders from across Northeast India gathered to pay their respects.

Following Christian rites, as per the U.S. Embassy’s instructions, Thompson’s body was honoured with hymns and floral tributes.

A motorcade of bikers escorted her body through Nagaon, passing New Bazaar, Nagaon College Chowk, and the Deputy Commissioner’s office, before arriving at Ratnakanta playground.

In line with the U.S. Embassy’s directives, Thompson's body was then prepared for a Hindu funeral, with arrangements made at the Amolapatty crematorium in Nagaon.

The Northeast Bikers Association facilitated the arrangements and ensured that Thompson’s family would receive help in returning her belongings.

Earlier, Thompson was riding a Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle (registration number AS 11 N 0804) when she was struck by a speeding Ashok Leyland truck, which fled the scene after the collision. The crash tragically resulted in her death.

A member of her riding group, Qaidi-Free Soul, expressed his shock to the media, saying, “She was a solo rider and participated in numerous bike riding events. She was from the USA, and it is extremely unfortunate. We are shocked. She had been travelling to India for five to six years.”

