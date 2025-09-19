Nearly 2 Lakh Bengali Hindus Cleared from D-Voter List: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the number of Bengali Hindus marked as doubtful voters (D-voters) in the state has fallen drastically from around two lakh to just 25,000 in court records.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said the Supreme Court had already made it clear that those residing in Assam before 1971, the cut-off year set in the Assam Accord, are to be recognised as “100 per cent Indians.”

“There was an issue with D-voters. In Assam, there were two lakh Bengali Hindus earlier, but now only 25,000 remain in court records. Nearly two lakh people have been almost wiped out in five years,” the CM said.

He added that the trend could have a major impact on the state’s upcoming Assembly elections in 2026. “The next election might be much more interesting because most Bengali Hindus are winning their cases in court. They were only given refugee certificates of 1971 earlier; otherwise, many were issued camper certificates,” CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that tribunal orders showed no Bengali Hindu had been declared a foreigner. “Everyone was doubtful before, but the Supreme Court has confirmed that residence before 1971 makes these people 100 per cent Indian,” he said.

The D-voter issue has been a longstanding concern in Assam, with cases being heard in Foreigners’ Tribunals across the state.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma was also on the campaign trail for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls scheduled for September 22. Holding rallies in Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri, he claimed that BJP was emerging as a strong contender.

“Extremely strong support across various constituencies in Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri today. @BJP4Assam is a strong contender in the #BTCPolls this time, and the on-ground feedback I am receiving is very encouraging. Come 22nd, the people will decisively vote for the BJP,” the CM posted on X.

Polling will take place across 40 General Council Constituencies of the BTC. The counting of votes be will carried out on September 26.

