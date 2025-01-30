New Committee to Strengthen Autonomous Councils in Assam

In a major announcement, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary held a press conference today, revealing significant steps taken to strengthen the state's autonomous councils. A new "All Assam Presiding Officer Committee" has been formed, marking a historic move towards enhanced governance and coordination.

The initiative, aimed at addressing pressing issues, will enable the Assembly Speaker to communicate key concerns to the government while ensuring the public remains informed about legislative activities. In addition, plans are in place to provide training to all councils to improve governance and efficiency.

The newly-formed committee will be chaired by the Speaker, with the presiding officers of various councils serving as members.

In an unprecedented move, the upcoming budget session will be held outside the Assembly premises for the first time, at the Bodoland Assembly building, on February 17, 2025, marking the beginning of the budget session.

Speaker Daimary emphasized the importance of public engagement, urging citizens to stay informed about the Assembly’s activities and the bills being introduced. This will allow the public to have a say, even indirectly, in legislative decisions.

The budget session will commence with the Governor’s address, setting the stage for important discussions and decisions in the coming days.

