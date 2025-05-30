No Road, No Vote: Bokakhat Locals Slam MLA Over Neglected Infrastructure

Looking at the path to progress in Assam’s Bokakhat constituency may leave you shocked. In Ward No. 4 of the Uttar Pub Kaziranga Gaon Panchayat, under the Bokakhat constituency, development seems to be arriving through muddy and broken roads.

Despite repeated appeals to MLA and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, a vital road in this region remains untouched and in miserable condition. The road is critical not only for daily commuters but especially for students and patients, who often suffer severely due to the lack of reliable transportation. Residents of Panbari Adarsha Gaon lament that ambulances cannot reach the village, forcing them to carry patients manually or use makeshift transport.

Every election comes with promises of road construction, but the reality continues to fall short. Now, the villagers have drawn a hard line: “First build the road, only then will we vote.” The locals have also reiterated that if their demand isn’t met, they are prepared to boycott the upcoming elections.

It’s particularly ironic that this neglected road lies merely 8 km from MLA Bora’s residence and 4 km from Bokakhat town. Yet, the government has failed to address the need for this critical infrastructure. Locals say that declarations of development by government committees don’t reflect the ground reality. Villagers describe the last 10 years of governance in Bokakhat as a “development vacuum.”

Locals accuse MLA Atul Bora of turning a blind eye to their plight. Students reportedly must walk barefoot to school through muddy terrain, and during medical emergencies, villagers struggle immensely due to the absence of an ambulance-accessible road.

Their demand is clear and urgent: construct the road immediately, or face their collective electoral silence.

