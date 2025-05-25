Young Male Tiger Dies in Kaziranga; Postmortem Confirms Fight Injuries

The carcass of a tiger was discovered on Saturday evening in the Bahubil Forest Camp area of Budhapahar forest within Kaziranga National Park.

As it was nearly nightfall, the postmortem could not be conducted immediately. Early Sunday morning, a team led by Kaziranga’s DFO Arun Bigness and veterinary doctors carried out the postmortem following standard operating procedures (SOP).

The examination revealed the tiger was a male cub, approximately 12 months old, who had died from injuries sustained in a fight with another tiger. In accordance with forest department rules and regulations, the tiger was respectfully cremated and disposed of in the Bahubil Forest Camp area.

