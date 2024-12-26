Oil Tanker Catches Fire Near Mizoram-Assam Border on Christmas Night

A terrifying incident unfolded on Christmas night at the Mizoram-Vairengte Police Checkpost along the Assam-Mizoram border. An oil tanker, filled with fuel, caught fire on the national highway as it was travelling toward Mizoram.

The vehicle suddenly ignited in front of the police checkpost, causing a massive blaze on the road.

The fire created panic across the region, with traffic coming to a halt for several hours. Firefighting teams from nearby Dholai in Cachar district quickly arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control.

It is suspected that a mechanical fault may have caused the fire in the tanker, though the exact cause remains under investigation. The fire severely disrupted traffic on the national highway for hours.