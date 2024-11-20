One Killed, 2 Injured in Cylinder Blast During Welding in Assam's Makum

A horrifying incident occurred at Sukhanpukhuri in Assam’s Makum under the Tinsukia district, when a cylinder exploded while welding was taking place on a dumper. The explosion triggered a fire, resulting in the death of one individual and leaving two others critically injured.

The deceased has been identified as Akbar Ali. The two injured individuals were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The dumper, which was being used for welding, had been secretly modified with an unauthorized chamber, making it an illegal setup.