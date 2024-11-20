Subscribe

One Killed, 2 Injured in Cylinder Blast During Welding in Assam's Makum

A horrifying incident occurred at Sukhanpukhuri in Assam’s Makum under the Tinsukia district, when a cylinder exploded while welding was taking place on a dumper. The explosion triggered a fire, resulting in the death of one individual and leaving two others critically injured.

The deceased has been identified as Akbar Ali. The two injured individuals were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The dumper, which was being used for welding, had been secretly modified with an unauthorized chamber, making it an illegal setup.

The swift response of the fire department contained the blaze before it could spread further.

