Opposition Decides To Unite Till 2026, Despite Initial Chaos At Sonapur Meeting

After a series of conflicts and misunderstandings during the crucial meeting in Sonapur on Saturday, opposition leaders in Assam have decided to come together to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisment

Despite initial differences, leaders termed the meeting a success.

“This is our first leg of success. All parties have gathered and decided to fight against the BJP. Arguments and counterarguments are a part and parcel of democracy,” said Asom Sonmilito Morcha President Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

Former DGP and prominent Intellectual Harekrishna Deka said, “There were several conflicts and misunderstandings during the meeting. However, in the end, all parties reached a consensus to unite and form the Opposition Unity Forum to fight against the BJP."

Earlier, senior Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi was seen walking out of the meeting. MP Bordoloi was visibly angry.

Notably, the meeting was led by Dr. Hiren Gohain. But he was not present in the meeting and addressed the opposition leaders over telephone from Delhi, sources told Pratidin Time.

During the discussion, Pradyut Bordoloi urged Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi to restrain himself while passing a statement to the media, sources said Pratidin Time. Akhil Gogoi got heated up hearing this and started targeting the Congress.