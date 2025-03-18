"We Won’t Let Assam Become Punjab": AASU Leads Statewide Anti-Drug Rallies

A wave of anti-drug awareness rallies surged across Assam on Tuesday, as thousands of students, activists, and community members took to the streets, demanding decisive action against the rising drug menace.

Led by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Unnati Sabha, the demonstrations reflected mounting concerns over increasing drug abuse and its social repercussions. Protesters called for stronger legal frameworks and enhanced enforcement measures to curb the illicit trade.

In Guwahati, the All Kamrup Metropolitan District Students' Union organized a major rally that commenced at Shaheed Trust. Hundreds of students from various educational institutions, holding banners and chanting slogans, marched through the city, urging immediate government intervention.

AASU Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharyya, AASU President Utpal Sharma, and several central leaders participated in the protest, raising alarm over Assam’s growing vulnerability to drug trafficking. Speaking at the rally, Sharma highlighted the transformation of Assam’s social landscape due to drug abuse.

“There was a time when men and women gathered under trees, sharing ethnic snacks and discussing their day. Today, young boys and girls gather under those same trees—not to converse, but to consume drugs. We cannot allow Assam to turn into Punjab,” Sharma cautioned.

He further underscored Assam’s geographical vulnerability as part of the infamous Golden Triangle drug route, where reports indicate a rise in opium cultivation. “Everyone familiar with drug trafficking knows about the Golden Triangle. Assam and the Northeast have become major transit points for this illicit trade, making us particularly susceptible. If we fail to act now, the crisis will spiral out of control,” he warned.

Echoing similar concerns, Bhattacharyya stressed that the police and authorities should support, not obstruct, these movements. “The police should stand with us in this fight. If they attempt to suppress our rallies, it would send a dangerous message—that they are complicit in this crisis,” he asserted.

Beyond Guwahati, parallel rallies were held across the state, reflecting the widespread concern over the drug problem. In Biswanath Chariali, a large-scale demonstration spearheaded by AASU, Asom Unnati Sabha, and Assam Sena commenced at Shaheed Bhawan and proceeded to Clock Tower, with protesters holding placards demanding an end to drug circulation.

“Drug use is spreading even to villages, which is deeply alarming. Public awareness is critical, and collective efforts are needed to stop this menace before it irreparably damages our youth,” a protester stated.

In the temple town of Biswanath, demonstrators urged the government to take stringent action against drug suppliers and traffickers. Meanwhile, in Jorhat, protesters went a step further, calling for the implementation of stricter anti-drug laws and the formation of dedicated anti-drug squads.

Leading the protest in Jorhat, Assam Sena Chief Convener Vijay Shankar Bordoloi criticized the government’s approach, describing sporadic crackdowns as inadequate. “The government cannot wash its hands of responsibility with a few drug raids. The entire supply chain must be dismantled. We need a permanent anti-drug squad and tougher laws to ensure that traffickers do not evade justice,” he asserted.