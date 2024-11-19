Pratidin Time's Nitumoni Saikia Conferred with Bir Raghav Moran Award

In a solemn and vibrant ceremony held in Doom Dooma, Nitumoni Saikia, the esteemed editor-in-chief of Pratidin Time, was conferred with the prestigious Bir Raghav Moran Award. This honor was presented during the grand 289th Raghav Moran Day celebration, organized by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad.

The award, named after the legendary warrior Raghav Moran, is a tribute to his heroic leadership during the Moamoria Rebellion. Raghav Moran, a symbol of valour and resistance for the Moran community, is remembered for his sacrifices in the fight against colonial oppression. His bravery has made him an eternal symbol of patriotism and courage.

The two-day event, which began on Monday, was a fitting tribute to his indomitable spirit. The ceremony was marked by moving tributes, speeches, and cultural performances that celebrated the deep connection the Moran community shares with their heritage.

Dr Nirode Boruah, Vice Chancellor of the Majuli University of Culture, delivered a poignant address, shedding light on the often-misunderstood history of Raghav Moran and his community. Dr. Boruah emphasized the importance of accurately portraying Raghav Moran’s leadership, which has often been overshadowed by historical neglect.

In his acceptance speech, Nitumoni Saikia expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition. He eloquently spoke about Raghav Moran’s unparalleled leadership and his significant role in shaping Assam’s history. Saikia stressed the importance of preserving such stories, underlining that a true understanding of Moran’s contributions is essential for securing justice and recognition for Assam’s indigenous communities.

The event also saw active participation from various community groups, including the Moran Student Association, Motok Youth Student Federation, and other indigenous organizations. These groups contributed to the vibrant cultural celebrations, filling the air with music, dance, and performances that not only honoured the past but also inspired the present generation to continue the fight for justice and identity.