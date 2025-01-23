Rabindranath Tagore University to Honour Upen Rabha Hakacham with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai will honour researcher, litterateur and linguistic expert Upen Rabha Hakacham with a Life Time Achievement Award.

The award will be conferred during the Convocation ceremony of the University scheduled for January 28, 2025.

The inaugural Life Time Achievement Award for 2025 by the university has been dedicated to the field of Literature, recognizing outstanding contributions in the domain. The university's Executive Council has unanimously decided to honor Hakacham with the first Lifetime Achievement Award – 2025.

The award will be presented by the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, at the convocation ceremony.

