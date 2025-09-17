Renowned Physician Dr. Rajendra Nath Pathak Passes Away at 93

Dr. Rajendra Nath Pathak, a distinguished physician celebrated for his decades of selfless service, passed away at the age of 93 due to age-related causes at a private clinic in the city. His last rites were performed at Navagraha Crematorium, Guwahati.

Dr. Pathak is survived by two sons, two daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and three brothers.

A stalwart in Assam’s medical community, Dr. Pathak began his medical journey in 1959, earning an MBBS from Assam Medical College, then affiliated with Gauhati University. He completed his MD in 1966 and started teaching at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh. In 1981, he joined Guwahati Medical College as an Associate Professor and eventually became Head of the Department of Medicine. Even after retirement, he continued treating patients tirelessly.

Known for his humane approach to medicine, Dr. Pathak prioritised patient welfare over profit. He often treated patients free of charge, avoided unnecessary tests, and stayed late to ensure critically ill patients received care. Even in his advanced years, he visited patients at Pension Bhawan and his home, balancing personal health with community service.

Dr. Pathak’s house in Rajgarh was a beacon of care, welcoming patients from across the region, often without any fees, and providing medicines to the poor. His dedication and compassion have left an enduring legacy in Assam’s medical field.

Dr. Pathak’s life stands as a model for medical professionals—a testament to service, integrity, and humanity at the heart of healthcare.

