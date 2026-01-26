Republic Day: Assam Tableau Showcases Dhubri’s Asharikandi Terracotta Craft

Assam brought a slice of its rich artistic heritage to the national stage on Monday as the state’s tableau at the 77th Republic Day parade showcased the famous terracotta craft village of Asharikandi.

Advertisment

The tableau showcased Asharikandi in Dhubri district, widely known as the largest and most celebrated hub of traditional Assamese terracotta artisans. For generations, families in the village have kept the age-old clay craft alive, blending simplicity with fine artistic expression while earning their livelihood through indigenous skills.

At the forefront of the tableau was a striking terracotta figure holding earthen lamps arranged in a circular design, drawing immediate attention. The front section was bordered with bamboo fencing, symbolising Assam’s deep connection with bamboo and its importance in rural life and sustainable practices.

The rear portion of the tableau took the shape of a Moyurponkhi boat, reflecting the state’s strong river culture. Artisans were depicted at work, carefully moulding hiramati (clay) into figures of gods and goddesses, offering a glimpse into the creative and spiritual traditions behind Assam’s terracotta art.

Through this presentation, Assam celebrated not just a craft, but a living tradition that continues to define the cultural identity of the state.

Also Read: Assam CM Unfurls Tricolour in Dibrugarh on 77th Republic Day