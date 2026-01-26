Republic Day 2026: India Showcases Military Might, Indigenous Defence Power

India put its military strength, technological progress and defence self-reliance on full display on Monday as the nation celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a grand parade along Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The celebrations showed the Indian Armed Forces’ growing combat readiness and modernisation, with an impressive showcase of armoured vehicles, mechanised infantry, elite Special Forces and advanced unmanned systems. Indigenous platforms and cutting-edge battlefield technology formed the core of this year’s display, underlining India’s push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence.

The mechanised column was led by the formidable T-90 Bhishma main battle tank, demonstrating its firepower, mobility and upgraded surveillance capabilities. The tank, known for its performance in extreme climates and high-altitude areas, symbolised the Army’s frontline strike strength. The indigenously developed Arjun Main Battle Tank also featured prominently, reinforcing India’s capability to design and produce advanced armoured systems at home.

Mechanised infantry units followed with the BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicles, showcasing their ability to operate effectively across diverse terrains such as deserts, plains and mountainous regions. Equipped with modern weapons, night-fighting systems and missile capabilities, the vehicles highlighted how technology is enhancing the Army’s operational reach. The integration of drones and loitering munitions on these platforms demonstrated real-time surveillance and precision strike capabilities.

One of the major highlights of the parade was the presence of India’s elite Special Forces. These highly trained units showcased their ability to operate deep inside hostile territory, supported by advanced weapons, surveillance systems and rapid mobility platforms. Their display reflected preparedness for complex missions involving intelligence gathering, precision strikes and counter-terror operations.

Unmanned and robotic systems drew considerable attention from spectators. Ground-based unmanned vehicles, robotic dogs and surveillance drones illustrated how automation and artificial intelligence are being increasingly integrated into military operations. These systems are designed to support troops in reconnaissance, logistics, casualty evacuation and combat support, reducing risks to human lives.

Specialised all-terrain vehicles and light strike platforms also rolled down Kartavya Path, equipped with anti-tank weapons, air defence systems, heavy machine guns and advanced drone systems. These platforms highlighted the Army’s focus on speed, flexibility and rapid response in modern warfare scenarios.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. He was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the Republic Day celebrations. The event was graced by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who attended as chief guests.

The parade also featured a striking aerial display, with helicopters flying in formation carrying the national flag and the flags of the three armed services. Kartavya Path, decorated to reflect India’s journey since independence, showcased a blend of military strength, cultural diversity and developmental achievements.

For the first time, the Indian Army presented a phased battle formation, including aerial elements, offering the public a glimpse into how modern military operations are coordinated across land and air.

