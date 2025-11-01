‘Roi Roi Binale’ Shines at Box Office, Collects ₹2.52 Crore on Day One

The team “Roi Roi Binale” issued a statement on Friday describing the film as the lifelong dream project of the late singer and filmmaker Zubeen Garg, while also clarifying misconceptions circulating about its first-day box office earnings.

In a Facebook post, Team Roi Roi Binale wrote, “‘Roi Roi Binale’ was Zubeen Garg’s dream project. He carried within him a vision to elevate Assamese cinema to new heights on the global film map. The overwhelming love and presence of thousands of viewers in theatres yesterday carried that dream even further.”

The team expressed concern over what it described as “false and misleading figures” being spread across different media platforms regarding the film’s first-day earnings. “Several incorrect reports about the film’s box office collection are being circulated. These numbers are baseless and untrue. This is not the time to calculate figures, and the environment for such evaluation does not exist right now,” the statement read.

They stressed that the affection shown by the audience cannot be measured by revenue alone. “No amount can reflect the love you have shown for ‘Roi Roi Binale’,” the post added.

Addressing the speculation, the team officially stated that the film’s first-day gross collection stood at ₹2.52 crore. However, they requested media outlets and audiences to refrain from daily collection analyses during this sensitive time. “Since it is not the appropriate moment to discuss daily box office numbers, the production team will publicly share the complete financial details after one month of the film’s release,” the statement clarified.

The team also appealed to viewers to stand united against piracy. “We hope the audience will continue to watch ‘Roi Roi Binale’ with the same heartfelt love while also discouraging piracy and preventing others from engaging in it,” they added.

Also Read: Silchar Fans Honour Zubeen Garg at 'Roi Roi Binale' Premiere