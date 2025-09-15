Satyabrata Kalita Welcomed with Massive Bike Rally, Saikia Stopped by Admin

In a massive show of strength, former AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita entered the Rajiv Bhawan at Baihata Chariali for the first time after joining the Congress.

In Kamalpur, thousands of Congress supporters took out a grand bike rally from Changsari to the Rajiv Bhawan, where Satyabrat Kalita, a former MLA and non-Congress leader, was formally welcomed into the party.

Leaders said that Satyabrat Kalita’s induction has doubled the enthusiasm in the party as they prepare to win in the Kamalpur constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections. With Satyabrata Kalita’s return, the Congress is hoping to consolidate its organisational strength in Kamalpur and mount a serious challenge to the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Alongside the felicitation event, a massive joining ceremony at the Rajiv Bhawan launched its “Stop Booth Looting” campaign with a mass signature drive, scheduled to continue from 15th September to 15th October.

Addressing the gathering, Kamrup Congress president Pranjit Choudhury said, "The party would intensify efforts to bring BJP workers into the Congress, remarking that just as fish are caught by sprinkling water with a motor," BJP workers will steadily join Congress.

Binanda Saikia's Rally Stopped by Admin at Sipajhar

Meanwhile, in Sipajhar, a bike rally of former BJP MLA Binanda Saikia, who recently joined the Congress, was stopped midway by the district administration. He joined the Congress on 8th September after a long gap of 10 years.

Saikia stated that ‘’after seeing the joy and enthusiasm of the people and welcoming him with a great gesture, he feels really thankful and declares his fight against the corruption and bias based on religion and will destroy the syndicate raaj”

He further alleged that many BJP workers are dissatisfied with their party and are seeking to join the Congress. He said that the Congress is preparing to welcome them, with the formal induction process which is set to begin after Durga Puja under the leadership of state party president Gaurav Gogoi.

On the other hand, taking the blessing at Narikoli Temple, they started their rally, but Darrang Superintendent of Police Uttam Kumar Roy intervened to halt the rally as there was no official permission for the rally. Saikia said that the move was politically motivated. He alleged that the ruling side was fearful of Congress’s growing strength in the area.

The Sipajhar rally was Binanda Saikia’s first public appearance in the constituency since joining the Congress.

With two former legislators joining the party, Congress hopes to regain its lost ground in Assam.

