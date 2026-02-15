‘Save Land, Save Identity’: Gaurav Gogoi Targets Assam Govt in Lakhimpur Rally

The streets of Lakhimpur resonated with slogans as the “Samay Parivartanor Yatra” (Journey for Change) led by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi reached the district on Friday. Thousands of Congress leaders and supporters gathered to welcome him, while Gogoi led a foot march through the town.

Supporters raised slogans against alleged land and cattle syndicates and carried banners reading “Save Land, Save Identity,” along with messages in support of the Congress leadership.

Addressing a large gathering, Gogoi said the yatra was aimed at protecting land rights and the identity of the people of Assam. He alleged that ordinary citizens are not benefiting from government land schemes, while influential individuals are able to access information and purchase land easily. He claimed that nearly 40,000 bighas of tribal land belonging to Bodo, Rabha and Karbi communities had been handed over to corporate groups, and accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being anti-tribal.

Gogoi further alleged that promises made to six communities regarding Scheduled Tribe status had not been fulfilled and claimed that certain communities were being unfairly labelled for political reasons. He said the state lags in healthcare and education while liquor shops continue to increase, adding that rising public debt and unemployment are forcing many youths to migrate outside Assam in search of jobs.

The Congress leader also accused BJP leaders of involvement in coal, sand and areca nut syndicates, and raised concerns over alleged corruption in various schemes. Referring to recent controversies, he alleged that women in the state are not receiving proper protection and that law enforcement agencies are being misused for political purposes.

He criticised the condition of government schools and hospitals and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising airfares, claiming that common people cannot afford to travel by air.

The yatra began in Lakhimpur district with prayers at Padumoni Than. Gogoi, along with former APCC president Bhupen Bora, also visited Lakhimpur Medical College. During the visit, Congress leaders alleged that some BJP supporters attempted to disrupt the programme, a charge strongly condemned by Bora.

In the evening, the yatra concluded its day’s programme with a large public rally at Panigaon in Lakhimpur. Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC Secretary in charge of Assam Manoj Chauhan, MP Rakibul Hussain, former MP Ranee Narah and other party members, were present at the event.

The “Samay Parivartanor Yatra” is part of the Congress party’s statewide outreach campaign ahead of upcoming political challenges in Assam.

