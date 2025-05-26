Shrinkhal Chaliha Warns of Revolt if Injustice Against Locals Continues

Reacting sharply to the arrest of former AASU leader Shankar Jyoti Baruah in connection with the recent B.N. Singh oil depot incident in Duliajan, Bir Lachit Sena Assam leader Shrinkhal Chaliha on Monday raised serious concerns over what he termed the "targeted action" against indigenous people, while the prime accused—Tanu Shahi—remains scot-free.

Speaking to reporters, Chaliha remarked, "The police are conducting their probe, but we have a problem with the arrest of indigenous people while someone like Tanu Shahi, who has made derogatory remarks against the Assamese community, still roams free. We hope the police will soon arrest Tanu Shahi and that justice will ultimately prevail in favour of the indigenous people."

Chaliha made a strong pitch for justice, stating that a neutral investigation must be carried out and the real culprits brought to book. “If Tanu Shahi is not arrested soon, we will have no option but to launch a united struggle against suspected infiltrators and in defense of the rights of the indigenous people of Assam,” he warned.

Chaliha also expressed hope that the Gauhati High Court, which is scheduled to hear the bail petition of Shankar Jyoti Baruah today, will rule in his favour. “We are hopeful that the honourable court will grant justice to Shankar. This is not just a legal matter anymore—it has become a battle for the identity and dignity of the indigenous people,” Chaliha asserted.

Calling for a broader movement, Chaliha urged all indigenous communities in Assam to unite in what he described as a “sangram”—a people’s movement to protect the state's demographic integrity. “In the coming days, this fight will intensify. It will be a united resistance against Bangladeshi infiltrators and for the survival and dignity of the indigenous population of Assam,” he declared.

His fiery statement comes amid mounting tensions following the arrest of indigenous leaders while those accused of making inflammatory comments against the Assamese community remain at large.