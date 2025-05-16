Sivasagar Locals Alarmed as NHAI Digs Danger Trenches Along Highway

Residents of Sukan Pukhuri in Sivasagar have expressed serious concern over hazardous construction activities carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). As part of the ongoing four-lane national highway project, large and dangerously deep trenches have been dug along the edges of the road, triggering fears of potential accidents.

According to locals, the NHAI has created a massive open drain-like structure, approximately 5 feet wide and 12 to 13 feet deep, intended to channel rainwater accumulated on the highway. However, the absence of protective barriers or warning signs has left the trenches completely exposed, posing a grave risk to pedestrians, schoolchildren, and commuters alike.

The situation has caused widespread anxiety, particularly among parents whose children use the route daily to reach school. Residents warn that a serious accident could occur at any moment if immediate safety measures are not put in place.

In response, the people of Sukan Pukhuri have submitted a memorandum to the Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner, demanding urgent intervention and a permanent solution to the hazardous condition created by the highway construction authority.

