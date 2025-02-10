Strict Mobile Phone Ban for Teachers During Class Hours Enforced in Sivasagar

In a bid to maintain discipline and ensure an uninterrupted learning environment, the Inspector of Schools, in Assam’s Sivasagar district, has issued a directive to all school heads/principals regarding the use of mobile phones by teachers during class hours.

The notice, which aims to address concerns over teachers using mobile phones for personal purposes during classroom sessions, outlines strict guidelines to be followed.

According to the new instructions, teachers are prohibited from carrying mobile phones to class, except for essential academic purposes such as attendance recording. Any academic-related use of mobile phones during classroom transactions will require prior approval from the Head of the Institution.

The Inspector has emphasized that all school staff members must comply with this directive, and failure to do so may result in appropriate action. The move is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure that students have a focused and disciplined learning environment.

Heads of schools across Sivasagar district have been asked to implement these guidelines promptly and non-compliance may lead to strict action.