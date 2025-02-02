Dip Into Divinity: The Celestial Splash of Kumbh Mela

Advertisment

Metaphorically speaking, while Copernicus and Galileo were just beginning to play marbles in the playground of the solar system, Indian sages, many millennia earlier, had already been champions of football and hockey in the vast cosmic arena. These mystic seers of the East had long ago boldly asserted the existence of the “multiverse” and parallel universes, while also delving into the mysteries of “time dilation.”

The extraordinary knowledge of planetary motion, constellations, and incredibly vast timescales held by the ancient sages of India bowled over renowned astro-scientists like Jean-Sylvain Bailly, John Playfair, and Carl Sagan. What is most noteworthy is that their knowledge of celestial bodies and their influence on Earth and human life enabled sages to calculate the timing of many significant events and festivities with amazing precision—Maha Kumbh Mela being one such example. Carl Sagan applauded the Indian knowledge of cosmology in his masterpiece Cosmos: “Hinduism is the only one of the world’s great traditions dedicated to the idea that the Cosmos itself undergoes an immense, indeed an infinite, number of deaths and rebirths. It is the only tradition in which the time scales correspond to those of modern scientific cosmology.” (Chapter 10)

Of course, in India, sacred festivals are closely linked to the movement of planets and stars, which help decide the best time for important auspicious events and rituals. The Maha Kumbh Mela usually takes place every 12 years, but the 2025 event is particularly special, as such a rare planetary alignment happens only once in 144 years. This year's mega event in Prayagraj stands out due to the rare conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn, the Sun, and the Moon, along with the auspicious Pushya Nakshatra (constellation). In this extraordinary celestial lining up, Jupiter resides in Aquarius (Kumbha), while the Sun and Moon align in Capricorn. This rare celestial meeting deepens the event’s spiritual and astrological significance. It offers devotees and seekers a unique chance for inner transformation and a profound connection with spiritual phenomena.

Just as the alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth during a new moon creates powerful oceanic tides, this rare planetary alignment is believed to energize and purify the mind at the spiritual level. Therefore, for millions of devotees, the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela is far more than just a gathering—it is a sacred opportunity to take on austerities, align with the universe’s eternal rhythm, and set out on a life-altering odyssey of self-reflection and personal growth.

However, merely taking a dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati does not in itself wash away one's inner impurities. True purification—especially from the effects of past impure actions (Karma)—can only be achieved through, as mentioned in the scriptures, complete detachment from material comforts, the renunciation of worldly desires, and unalloyed meditation. This is why the practice of "Kalpavas" is recommended at this time. During Kalpavas, spiritual seekers dedicate themselves to intense practices of meditation, self-restraint, and inner reflection. At its core, Kalpavas is the essence of the Kumbh Mela—a sacred journey that goes beyond the material world, leading one to a profound experience of the divine, both within and beyond. It is very important to note that this mass gathering at the SANGAM is deeply rooted in two profound philosophical principles: "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and "Brahma Satya Jagat Mithya."

"Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which means "the world is one family," expresses the Kumbh Mela's inclusive and universal essence. This ancient Sanskrit saying emphasizes that, despite our apparent distinctions, we are all united in sharing the same DIVINE spirit. At the Kumbh, this idea comes to life as millions of people from various backgrounds join together, transcending caste, creed, language, and nationality.

Another profound notion is "Brahma Satya Jagat Mithya" — "Brahman, SUPER CONSCIOUSNESS, is the only REAL, the world is an illusion." This doctrine of the East later immensely influenced the writings of great thinkers like Arthur Schopenhauer, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau, T.S. Eliot, and William Butler Yeats, as well as modern physicists such as Nobel Laureate Erwin Schrödinger, J. Robert Oppenheimer, Brian David Josephson, and David Bohm. The philosophy of the illusory nature of the world invariably inspires one to look beyond the fleeting nature of our worldly existence and recognize the underlying eternal reality. It reinforces the idea that, despite the impermanence of material existence, an eternal spiritual essence unites all beings.

A very eminent Pakistan-born scholar from London, Khalid Umar, aptly remarks: "Hindu Dharma’s understanding of humanity’s relationship with the universe—from vegetation (under our feet) to the stars (in the Milky Way)—is evidence of the advanced knowledge in Hinduism, which is believed to have extraterrestrial roots and connections. The meditating sadhus' consciousness is able to reach frontiers beyond space and time, breaking the illusion of duality between the self and the universe."

The historic event in Prayagraj has attracted an unprecedented number of visitors from across the nation and around the world. However, amidst the spiritual fervor and joy, a troubling issue has also emerged. Some overzealous electronic media reporters, with their microphones and cameras, have been polluting the sacred atmosphere of this holy pilgrimage. They intrusively approach pilgrims—especially those with beautiful faces, models, celebrities. It's as if these reporters think they're hosting "Kumbh Mela's Got Talent" instead of covering a sacred event and its higher purpose! Their questions often range from trivial personal details to sensationalized inquiries about the event, creating discomfort among the devotees and audience. Nothing is more disheartening than witnessing Westerners being asked a barrage of awkward questions. The administrative authorities should take strict measures to curb such intrusive reporting, which utterly goes against the ethos of spiritualism. Yes, visitors, particularly from other countries, should not leave with an unpleasant impression of the festival or the nation.

Pieter Elbers, the CEO of IndiGo and a Dutch airline executive, was deeply moved after immersing himself in the sacred confluence of rivers in the early morning of 26th January. Filled with deep “gratitude,” he shared his awe-inspiring experience: “At 5 AM, I took the holy dip in the sacred Sangam, immersed in the devotion of nearly a million others. Surrounded by chants, prayers, and the unity of humanity, I found an inexplicable moment of peace within the chaos.” Reflecting on the profound impact of the experience, he added: “Humbled and grateful to be part of something so divine—this once-in-a-lifetime experience is one I will cherish forever.”

Notably, among many other celebrities, Laurene Powell Jobs, the late Steve Jobs' wife, travelled to Prayagraj with her 60-member team and undertook a few days of Kalpavas austerity. Apple’s co-founder had been inspired by ancient literature and had expressed his deep desire to attend the Kumbh Mela when he was only 19. Steve Jobs wrote about his intention in a handwritten letter to his best friend Tim Brown, which was ultimately auctioned in 2022 for a whopping Rs. 4.32 crore. In the boundless expanse of the cosmos, where planets move in their perfect rhythm and the universe keeps unfolding its mysteries, may the Kumbh awaken true seekers to search for the ultimate truth: beyond the changing world, beyond the fleeting attachments and aversions, lies an unchanging reality—the eternal, the infinite, the divine—“Tat Tvam Asi”!

About the Author

A Shillong-based writer and researcher, Salil Gewali is best known for his research-based work entitled ‘Great Minds on India’, which has earned worldwide appreciation. Translated into fourteen languages, his book has been prefaced by a NASA chief scientist – Dr. Kamlesh Lulla of Houston, USA. Gewali is also a member of the International Human Rights Commission, in Zürich, Switzerland.

