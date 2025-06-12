Storms Lash Morigaon, Baksa; One Killed, Many Affected

Powerful storms struck Assam’s Morigaon and Baksa districts, causing widespread damage. While Morigaon was hit late Thursday night, Baksa faced the storm Friday morning. Uprooted trees, snapped power lines, transport disruption, and one reported death have left both regions reeling.

Advertisment

Morigaon: A powerful storm swept through various parts of Assam's Morigaon district late last night, causing widespread destruction and panic among residents. The storm disrupted normal life, with transportation services severely affected due to blocked roads and fallen trees in several areas.

Numerous families were left devastated as their homes were damaged, with many losing their rooftops made of tin sheets that were blown away by strong winds. The force of the storm uprooted trees at multiple locations, further complicating rescue and repair efforts.

In a tragic turn of events, a woman identified as Lakhpoti Rajbhor lost her life after being struck by a flying tin sheet carried by the storm. Locals and authorities rushed to the spot, but she succumbed to her injuries. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the affected community, as officials continue to assess the full extent of the damage.

Baksa: A sudden storm that swept through Baksa district on Friday morning amid intense heat caused significant damage across the region.

In the Gowardhana area of the district, the storm led to the uprooting and breaking of several trees and plants. In many places, electric wires were snapped due to strong winds, plunging parts of the area into darkness.

Transportation was also disrupted as broken tree branches fell on the key Gowardhana-Barpeta Road, obstructing movement for several hours.

Additionally, the snapping of power lines severely affected the electricity supply in the region, leaving many residents without power as officials worked to restore services.

Also Read: IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Likely in Assam