Tanu Shahi Detained After Uproar Over Remarks on Assamese Community

Tanu Shahi, the woman at the centre of a controversy over alleged derogatory remarks against the Assamese community, has been detained by Duliajan Police. After days of public outrage and demands for action, police detained her at her residence in Duliajan on Thursday.

According to sources, Shahi is currently being interrogated at the Duliajan Police Station. The questioning is being led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, in a marathon session.

She was detained following an FIR lodged by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Thursday. The organisation had issued a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding Shahi’s arrest. The Bir Lachit Sena also mounted pressure, calling for her immediate detention.

Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha had earlier warned of intense protests in Duliajan on Friday if the authorities failed to arrest Shahi.

Ironically, it was based on a complaint filed by Shahi that former AASU General Secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah was previously arrested, an incident that had sparked state-wide protests. The controversy centres around an altercation at the BN Singh Petrol Pump in Duliajan, during which Shahi allegedly made offensive remarks directed at the Assamese community, drawing widespread condemnation.

