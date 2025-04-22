Tension Escalates in Tamarhat as AASU Workers Attacked Over Illegal Toll Collection

Tension surged in Tamarhat’s Hatidhura region when two youths allegedly attacked workers of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Tuesday. The incident was triggered by the workers' opposition to the illegal toll collection activities being carried out by the accused youths, identified as Satyajit Ray and Jaleshwar Ray, on National Highway 127(B).

Advertisment

The youths, reportedly involved in extorting tolls, created a severe traffic jam in the area. When AASU workers, including Hridoy Roy and Rajib Roy, confronted them, they were brutally assaulted. Both workers sustained serious injuries. As the violence escalated, Alokesh Roy, the general secretary of Tamarhat AASU, arrived at the scene but was also attacked by the assailants.

The attackers fled the scene when police arrived, and their whereabouts remain unknown. Local authorities have launched an investigation and assured the public that the suspects would be apprehended. However, the delay in action has led to widespread anger among AASU and local workers.