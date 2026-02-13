‘They Killed My Son’: Kargil Hero Jintu Gogoi's Mother Upset With Gaurav's Pakistan Visit

Duluprabha Gogoi, mother of Kargil Braveheart Captain Jintu Gogoi, has expressed strong disapproval of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi over his visit to Pakistan in 2012.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding Gogoi’s trip, Duluprabha Gogoi said, “Gaurav Gogoi should not have visited Pakistan. His wife also used to work in Pakistan. It is not right. Assam belongs to us; he should stay here and work for Assam. His father did good work, he too should act like his father. They had killed my son. So, Gaurav Gogoi should not visit there. All of us belong to the same place, Assam. I did not like that he visited Pakistan.”

Captain Jintu Gogoi, a Kargil war hero from Assam, laid down his life during the 1999 conflict with Pakistan, and his mother’s remarks come amid an ongoing political controversy over Gaurav Gogoi’s past visit to Pakistan.

The controversy arose after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Gogoi’s 2012 visit and alleged links, including claims that his wife maintained a bank account in Pakistan.

Clarifying the issue earlier this week, Gaurav Gogoi stated that his wife had travelled to Pakistan in 2012 for a year-long international climate project. He said he accompanied her as they were newly married at the time and that the visit was entirely professional and in compliance with all legal procedures.

“In 2012, we were newly married. She had to go to work, and I accompanied her. First, we went to Lahore, and then to Taxila. After completing the assignment, I returned and later became a Member of Parliament. The central government had no objection to this visit, though Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised objections,” he said.

He further clarified that his wife did not hold any permanent bank account in Pakistan and that any temporary account opened for project-related transactions was closed after the assignment ended. He also stressed that all visa protocols were followed and the visit was transparent and lawful.

