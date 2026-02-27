Three Assam Forest Dept Staff Accused of Brutally Assaulting Couple

In a disturbing incident, three personnel from the Assam Forest Department has been accused of brutally assaulting a youth and his wife at Kabal village along the India-Bangladesh border.

According to allegations, the forest staff severely beat one Almas Uddin and his wife, leaving both seriously injured. After the assault, the accused personnel reportedly fled the scene.

Almas Uddin, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to Karimganj Civil Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

Serious allegations have also surfaced against the forest department personnel for allegedly snatching their mobile phone during the incident.

The episode has triggered tension in the area, with local residents expressing anger over the alleged assault. Personnel from Nilambazar Police Station reached the spot to bring the situation under control and have launched an investigation.

A case has been registered at Nilambazar Police Station against three forest personnel attached to the Bilbari Beat Office. Locals have demanded strict action against those responsible, warning of protests if justice is not delivered.