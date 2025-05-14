Three Teenage Girls Rescued from Human Trafficking Ring in Tinsukia

In a disturbing case of human trafficking, three teenage girls from Tinsukia district were lured into forced labour in Arunachal Pradesh and sold for Rs 48,000. The girls, residents of Bajal village in the Talap area, were trafficked to Itanagar under the false promise of work.

The girls were rescued by police under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Arpana Gogoi of Talap Police Station. Two of the girls have been reunited with their families, while the third is currently being kept at the Borhapjan Children's Home.

The traffickers, identified as Amiri Limbu, Paresh Teli, and Ajit Kalandi, were arrested by the police and have been sent to jail. Amiri Limbu is said to have been the mastermind behind the trafficking operation.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, a student and a married woman went missing under mysterious circumstances from Chandrapur, Guwahati. The missing individuals were identified as Monalisa Nath, a first-year Higher Secondary student, and Babita Barman, a mother of a three-year-old child.

According to the family, a broker had allegedly lured both women with false promises and was suspected of taking them to Mumbai. The family feared that the broker might have intended to sell them into a human trafficking network.