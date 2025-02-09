Assam: Folk Legend Rajib Sadiya’s Funeral Witnesses a Sea of Mourners

A wave of grief swept through Tupsinga village in Tinsukia's Sadiya as the residence of late folk artist Rajib Sadiya turned into a sea of mourners. Since early morning, people from various parts of Assam gathered along the banks of the Kundil River to pay their final respects to the revered musician.

People of all ages, from children to the elderly, visited his home, reflecting the deep admiration he earned throughout his life. The air at his residence resonated with the sounds of traditional Gayan-bayan as the Adya Shraddha (funeral ceremony) was performed with full religious rituals.

It is to be noted that Rajib Sadiya passed away on January 13 while undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. The tragedy struck on the evening of January 12 during a performance in Phillobari, Tinsukia, where he was captivating the audience with his soulful music. In a shocking turn of events, he suddenly collapsed on stage, leaving spectators in disbelief.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors reported critical health complications, including dangerously low blood pressure and a cardiac ailment. Medical evaluations also pointed to a possible injury to a vein at the back of his neck, which may have worsened his condition. Despite all medical efforts, the beloved singer succumbed to his ailments the next day.

His untimely demise has left a deep void in the hearts of his admirers and the cultural community of Assam. His immense contributions to folk music and his deep-rooted connection with the people will be remembered for generations.

