Non-Assamese Groups Accused in Land Grab of Late Artist Rajib Sadiya

A significant land scam involving the property of late Assamese artist Rajib Sadiya has sparked widespread outrage in Tinsukia, with former ULFA members and local organizations pledging to fight against the alleged fraud.

The controversy comes amid the Assam government’s recent announcement of ₹5 lakh in financial assistance for Sadiya’s family.

The fraudulent scheme centres around a ₹50 lakh loan obtained using Sadiya’s 1 Katha 7 Lecha of land as collateral. According to reports, broker Anand Rashi Wasiya, in connivance with Punjab National Bank officer Amrit Jha, secured the loan through a business entity named M/s BS Traders.

Investigations reveal that Wasiya used the identity of his employee, Brijesh Singh, along with forged documents, including Singh’s PAN card and fake signatures, to facilitate the loan. Notably, the loan was sanctioned within just three days of application, raising serious concerns over banking oversight and possible administrative collusion.

Nationalist leader and former ULFA general secretary Anup Chetia has strongly condemned the fraudulent appropriation of the late artist’s land. Further escalating the crisis, Punjab National Bank has now issued an auction notice for the property due to non-repayment of the fraudulent loan, putting the future of Sadiya’s residence at risk.

At a public meeting held at Rajib Sadiya’s residence, local residents and organizations, including community leaders Surendra Sadiya and Umananda Moran, vowed to take collective action against the scam. They also criticized the inaction of Tinsukia police and local authorities despite clear evidence of wrongdoing.

Additionally, allegations have surfaced suggesting that non-Assamese groups played a crucial role in conspiring to take over the land. With increasing public pressure, calls are growing for a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.

It may be mentioned that renowned Assamese singer Rajib Sadiya breathed his last on January 13 (Monday) afternoon while undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

The tragedy unfolded on January 12 (Sunday) evening during a performance in Phillobari, Tinsukia. While captivating the audience with his soulful music, Sadiya suddenly collapsed on stage, leaving everyone in shock. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors noted critical health complications.

Medical reports indicate that Sadiya suffered from dangerously low blood pressure and a cardiac ailment.

