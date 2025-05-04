Twin Crashes Rock Guwahati: One Dead, Another Narrowly Escapes

A major accident occurred late at night in Guwahati’s Mathgharia area when a truck loaded with rice lost control and rammed into the railing of a flyover. The truck was reportedly on its way from Noonmati towards Narengi when the incident took place.

Fortunately, both the driver and the handyman escaped with their lives, sustaining only minor injuries. The accident could have turned fatal, but quick reactions helped avert a tragedy.

Personnel from the Noonmati Traffic Police reached the spot promptly and managed the situation. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, a devastating road accident occurred early morning on National Highway 27 near Khetri. The incident involved a Hero Xoom two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 FW 5343, which was heading from Guwahati towards Jagiroad.

According to reports, the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed at high speed into the road divider, resulting in the bike toppling violently.

Local residents, who were out on their morning walk, witnessed the incident and immediately informed the police. Personnel from the Khetri Traffic Police promptly arrived at the scene and rescued the severely injured youth. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but doctors declared him dead after initial examination.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Teron, a resident of Amerigog, Sonapur. Police have launched an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.

