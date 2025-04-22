Two Held with 24 Grams of Heroin During Nakka Checking at Niz Kathmi

Acting on a tip-off regarding drug smuggling, police carried out a nakka checking operation at Niz Kathmi earlier today. During the operation, a motorcycle was intercepted, and a search of the pillion rider led to the recovery of two soap boxes containing heroin weighing 24 grams.

The two accused have been identified as Noushad Ali (31), son of Late Nokoruddin, a resident of Jorsimalu village, and Mohidul Islam (37), son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Ghoramara Pathar village, both under Chhaygaon Police Station in Kamrup district.

Both the accused and the seized contraband have been taken to the Sontoli Police Outpost for further investigation and legal action.

Earlier this week, in a swift and meticulously planned operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police executed a coordinated strike in Amingaon, which led to the seizure of narcotics worth ₹70 crore. The operation unfolded like a high-intensity thriller as STF teams moved in on two separate vehicles, one that was carrying heroin and the other transporting yaba tablets, both equipped with secret compartments.

The entire crackdown was carried out under the close supervision of STF’s Inspector General of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, while ASP Kalyan Kumar Pathak led the on-ground assault. Acting on precise intelligence inputs, STF teams had tracked the suspects’ movements for several days before identifying Amingaon as the handoff point.