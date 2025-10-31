Vegetarian Cremation Site Sparks Tensions in Diphu, Marwari Yuva Manch Clarifies

A controversy erupted in Diphu, Karbi Anglong district of Assam, over the construction of a cremation site. The vegetarian community, especially the Marwaris, has been constructing the site for vegetarians. The 6th Schedule area of Karbi Anglong then witnessed opposition to the project.

To address the controversy, the Marwari Yuva Manch, Diphu, held a press meet on Thursday, October 30, 2025, clarifying the plans for constructing a new cremation site at Diphu Samsanghat specifically for the vegetarian community.

The Diphu Municipal Board (DMB) has officially allotted a 30’x30’ portion of land at the DMB cremation ground for the project. The order names Sri Preetam Daga, President, and Sri Ricky Agarwal, Advisor, as responsible for constructing and maintaining the site.

According to the organization, the initiative was taken as there was previously no dedicated cremation ground for vegetarians. The site aims to serve members of the vegetarian community, including ISKCON followers, Marwaris, Assamese, Bengalis, and anyone who follows a vegetarian diet. “If someone from the vegetarian community passes away, there was no specific place for performing last rites,” said a leader of the organization. “That is why we coordinated with the Diphu Municipal Board (DMB) and received official permission to build this cremation ground. This is a social service project, funded entirely by our organization without any government aid, and it is open to all vegetarian community members.”

The leader also addressed recent allegations regarding confrontations at the construction site. “Two of our members were on-site for inspection when a group arrived with a deceased person. A discussion took place, which later turned aggressive. I was not present during the incident and did not interact with any members of the other group,” he clarified. He emphasized that the project is not exclusive to any single community but is strictly for those who follow a vegetarian lifestyle.

The Marwari Yuva Manch also explained the rationale behind the project. “We perform puja at the cremation ground for 12 days after a person passes away, and it feels unhygienic at other cremation sites where non-vegetarians also conduct cremations. Since there was no provision for such rituals earlier, we decided to build this site for our community,” the leader said.

During the press meet, representatives reaffirmed that construction will follow proper guidelines and community norms, ensuring the cremation ground serves the vegetarian community respectfully and effectively.

