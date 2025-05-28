Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers Over Assam in 48 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert predicting widespread inclement weather over Assam in the next 24 hours, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely to lash the western and southern regions of the state over the next 2–3 days.

According to the IMD, the adverse weather conditions are being triggered by a well-marked low-pressure system currently positioned over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast. This system is accompanied by a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level, tilting southwards with height. It is expected to move slowly northwards and is likely to intensify into a Depression over the north Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.

Districts on High Alert

Under the influence of this system, several districts across Assam are likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy showers, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The districts expected to be most affected include:

Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, West Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bajali, Baksa, Tamulpur, Nalbari, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Rural), Darrang, Udalguri, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Dima Hasao, among others.

Urban Concerns in Guwahati

In Guwahati, continued rainfall is expected to intensify waterlogging, disrupt traffic, and pose risks of tree falls and localised landslides, especially in vulnerable areas. City authorities are maintaining a close watch on the situation, and emergency response systems have been placed on high alert.

Public Safety Advisory from ASDMA

In response to the forecast, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged residents across the state, particularly in Guwahati, to exercise caution and preparedness. Commuters and long-distance travellers have been advised to reschedule plans and avoid non-essential movement during periods of intense rainfall.

People residing in low-lying and hillside regions are advised to remain vigilant for any early signs of flooding or landslides. The public is also requested to stay updated through official weather bulletins and follow all advisories issued by local authorities.

ASDMA will continue to issue timely updates to keep the public informed about the evolving situation.