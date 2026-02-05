"What Will Farmers Lose?": Gaurav Gogoi Seeks Clarity on India–US Trade Deal

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised questions over the India–US trade deal, demanding that its details be made public so that farmers can understand how it may affect them.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media in Guwahati after the launch of the whoishbs website, Gogoi asked what India may have given up under the agreement. “The details should be out. What has India sacrificed? Farmers want to know how much burden they will have to carry because of this deal,” he said.

The programme was attended by former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh, and senior Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey.

The trade deal has become a political talking point, coming just days after India signed a major agreement with the European Union. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spoke with US President Donald Trump, after which PM Modi said he was happy that Indian products would now face a lower tariff of 18 per cent.

However, the Opposition has raised concerns after Trump claimed that India could cut tariffs to zero on some American goods and buy large quantities of US products, including farm items.

Responding to the criticism, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament that the government has protected the interests of farmers and the dairy sector. He said discussions with the US went on for nearly a year and that sensitive areas were kept safe.

Despite these assurances, Gogoi and other Opposition leaders have said the government must clearly explain the deal to the public, especially to farmers who may be directly affected.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi Named Chairman of APCC State Election Committee Ahead of Assam Polls