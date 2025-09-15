Who Does Himanta Want As The Driver and Who As The Passengers In BTR?

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again made a remark that is considered a striking one, this time regarding the BTR election outcome. He compared the upcoming new government in BTR with a car, with PM Modi at the driver's seat and other leaders--Hagrama Mohilary, Pramod Boro, Anjali Daimary as well as Sarma himself as the passengers. The fuel of the car is filled by PM Modi, according to Sarma.

As the election in BTR nears, the campaigns have also reached their peak with the presence of all the political big shots who impact BTR politics. CM Sarma himself has been seen campaigning for BJP candidates in many BTR constituencies.

Today (15th September), in a statement to the media, Mr. Sarma commented, "We believe we can become the team with the highest support. In this journey, I want Pramod Boro, Hagrama Mohilary, and Anjali Daimary to be passengers in the car. The driver and the fuel will be Narendra Modi, while I will be at the wheel.”

