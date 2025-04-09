Woman Allegedly Raped Inside Vehicle While Traveling, Accused Arrested

A young woman was allegedly raped inside a vehicle while traveling from Morigaon to Guwahati. The accused, identified as Shahj Uddin, reportedly took the victim to Dakhingaon in Kahilipara at night and assaulted her inside the vehicle before dropping her back at Morigaon town.

According to the FIR lodged at Bhagaduttapur Outpost under Dispur Police Station (Case No. 322/25 U/s 64(1) BNS), the 27-year-old victim of Laharighat's Sapkati, stated that she was in a relationship with the accused but had broken up a year ago. On March 29, she met him in Morigaon town, where he allegedly lured her to Guwahati under the pretext of buying clothes. However, he allegedly raped her inside the vehicle at around 8 PM in Dakhingaon.

Following the complaint, Bhagaduttapur Police, under the jurisdiction of Dhing Police, apprehended the accused from Nagaon and brought him to Dispur Police Station for further legal proceedings.