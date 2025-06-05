YouTubers Arrested for Brutal Bird Killings in Dhemaji

In a shocking incident reported on World Environment Day, three YouTubers were arrested in Simen Chapori, Dhemaji, for brutally killing rare wild birds and uploading the disturbing footage on their channel in a bid to gain subscribers and views.
The accused carried out the killings in the Pitoni region of Hastinapur and Kardoiguri villages, located in Simen Chapori, an area known as a habitat for various wild bird species such as the Lesser Whistling Duck, Water Crows, and Cormorants. With the help of slingshots, the trio allegedly hunted birds and collected hundreds of eggs from their nesting grounds. The gruesome scenes were later uploaded to the YouTube channel ‘JAKRUB’, which had a significant number of subscribers and viewers.
The uploaded videos, which depicted the destruction of bird habitats and the killing of birds and their eggs, quickly drew outrage. Acting under the Wildlife Protection Act, forest officials and Simen Chapori Police arrested the three individuals, Munindra Mushahary from Hastinapur, Maheshwar Swargiary, and Shiviram Swargiary from Lamka village.
Although the 33 videos uploaded to the ‘JAKRUB’ YouTube channel were deleted following the arrests, the forest department had already preserved the footage as evidence. Based on their formal complaint, the police launched an investigation and, with the department’s support, promptly arrested the three accused individuals. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and prompted law enforcement to take the matter seriously, underscoring growing concerns over the misuse of digital platforms to share content that harms wildlife and violates environmental laws.
If convicted under the Wildlife Protection Act, the accused could face imprisonment ranging from three to seven years.
Commenting on the incident, a forest department official said, “It is deeply disheartening that on World Environment Day, we are confronted with such cases. There is an urgent need to raise awareness in rural areas about the importance of protecting birds and preserving nature. In the coming days, we will launch awareness campaigns to educate communities on wildlife conservation.”
