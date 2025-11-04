Zubeen Garg's Voice and Dipak Sarma's Flute, Together Again

Its hard to believe that within just a month, Assam has lost three of its most loved artists, first Zubeen Garg, then musician Syed Sadulla, and now flutist Dipak Sarma. Three hearts that beat for music, three souls that spoke the same language, all three of them gone in a short span of time. Their loss feels like the end of a beautiful song, the kind that keeps playing in your head long after its over.

We all knew Zubeen, the bold yet emotional, and larger than life persona he was, whose voice carried everything people of Assam felt but often couldn’t express, be it joy, sorrow, pride, and hope. Dipak was the opposite, calm, soft-spoken, and humble. But when he lifted his flute, it felt like the air itself had found a voice. And together, they made magic.

In songs like "Endhar Hobo Nuware", Dipak’s flute became the invisible thread that tied Zubeen’s voice to the soul of the song.

But perhaps their most unforgettable creation was “Kune Ringiyai”, a song from Zubeen’s first film "Tumi Mur Mathu Mur" in 2000. The song begins with Dipak’s gentle flute and flows into Zubeen’s warm and emotional singing. It was a simple romantic tune, but one that went straight to the heart. The film became a hit, and that song became a piece of nostalgia for a whole generation. Their music will live on, more so now.

Watching the old music video today, where Dipak plays the flute and Zubeen stands beside him in the studio, playing the piano as he sings, feels surreal. Its hard not to imagine that the song is now echoing in heaven, with both of them joining in once again.

Their friendship was deep. When Dipak was unwell and battling a rare liver illness, Zubeen had visited him in the hospital and even helped him financially. They had known each other for years, their bond built on the shared passion for music.

Dipak Sarma was born in Panigaon, a small village in Nalbari. From the time he was a little boy, he found peace in the sound of the flute, probably just like everybody else. But it becaome more than just an instrument for him, it became his best friend, his way of speaking to the world, and the purpose that guided his life. As his music slowly reached people across Assam and beyond, Dipak stayed the same: humble, calm, and deeply connected to his roots.

People often said his flute carried the soul of Assam, the smell of the earth after rain, the flow of its rivers, and the warmth of its people. Every note he played felt like a story about home.

Even when life got difficult, Dipak never stopped believing in music. He once said music connects souls, and he lived that truth till his last breath. When he fell ill and was admitted to the hospital, the flute never left his side. On days when he felt a little better, he would quietly play a few notes.

The people of Assam stood by him in his struggle. Friends, fans, and even the Chief Minister came forward to help with his treatment. But destiny had a different path. And one morning, the flute fell silent.

On Tuesday, as Dipak’s mortal remains arrived at Seuj Sangha, and a large number of people gathered to say their final goodbye. Later in the day, the mortal remains will be taken to Nabagraha for cremation with full state honours.

