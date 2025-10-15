Bhai Dooj 2025: Dates, Puja Muhurat, and Significance

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most important Hindu celebrations, observed over five auspicious days filled with devotion, joy, and family gatherings. The festivities begin with Dhanteras and conclude with Bhai Dooj, with Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali marking the most vibrant days in between.
In 2025, Diwali celebrations will take place between October 18 and October 23, each day carrying deep spiritual and cultural importance. Here’s a complete guide to the dates, puja muhurat, and significance of Choti Diwali, Badi Diwali, and Bhai Dooj.
Diwali 2025 Calendar: Five-Day Schedule
|Festival
|Date
|Day
|Dhanteras
|October 18, 2025
|Saturday
|Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi)
|October 19, 2025
|Sunday
|Badi Diwali (Lakshmi Puja)
|October 20, 2025
|Monday
|Govardhan Puja
|October 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|Bhai Dooj
|October 23, 2025
|Thursday
Choti Diwali 2025: Date, Muhurat, and Significance
Date: October 19, 2025 (Sunday)
Auspicious Muhurat: Evening hours are considered ideal for lighting diyas and performing rituals.
Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali marks the day when Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. On this day, devotees clean and purify their homes, light diyas to dispel darkness, and worship Lord Hanuman for protection and prosperity.
Lighting diyas for Yama, the God of Death, is also a common ritual — believed to protect family members from untimely death and bring long life and good health.
Diwali 2025: Complete Six-Day Festival Schedule and Important Dates
Badi Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat and Importance
Date: October 20, 2025 (Monday)
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM
Badi Diwali, or Main Diwali, is the grandest day of the festival. It is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, along with Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.
Devotees decorate their homes with lamps, rangolis, and flowers, and perform Lakshmi Puja during the auspicious evening muhurat. The ritual symbolizes inviting divine blessings, financial growth, and inner peace. Fireworks, sweets, and family gatherings make this the most joyous night of the festive season.
Govardhan Puja 2025: Date and Ritual Timings
Date: October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)
Morning Muhurat: 6:26 AM to 8:42 AM
Evening Muhurat: 3:29 PM to 5:44 PM
The day after Diwali is celebrated as Govardhan Puja, commemorating Lord Krishna’s lifting of the Govardhan mountain to protect the people of Vrindavan from Lord Indra’s wrath. Devotees prepare food offerings called Annakut, expressing gratitude to nature and seeking divine protection.Bhai Dooj 2025: Date, Time, and Meaning
Date: October 23, 2025 (Thursday)
Tilak Ceremony Muhurat: 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM
Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhai Tihar, is the final day of the Diwali festival. It celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters.
On this day, sisters apply a tilak of kumkum and rice on their brothers’ foreheads, perform aarti, and pray for their long and prosperous lives. In return, brothers give gifts and promise lifelong care and protection.
The festival’s roots trace back to the legend of Goddess Yamuna and her brother Yamraj, where Yamraj blessed all brothers who receive tilak from their sisters with long life and happiness.
Cultural and Emotional Significance
Together, Choti Diwali, Badi Diwali, and Bhai Dooj represent light, love, and renewal.
Choti Diwali teaches the triumph of righteousness.
Badi Diwali signifies the arrival of prosperity and divine blessings.
Bhai Dooj celebrates family bonds and unconditional love between siblings.These three days embody the essence of Diwali — goodness, gratitude, and togetherness.
