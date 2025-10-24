Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways to Operate Over 12,000 Special Trains for Chhath Puja 2025 Travelers

As millions of devotees prepare to travel home for Chhath Puja 2025, the Indian Railways has announced an extensive travel plan to manage the festive rush. This year, the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) and other railway zones will operate over 12,000 special trains across the country, primarily catering to passengers traveling to Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Enhanced Railway Operations for Chhath Puja

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Northeast Frontier Railways, Indian Railways has taken comprehensive measures to ensure safe, smooth, and comfortable travel for passengers during the festive season.

“During festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja, passenger traffic increases significantly. This year, more than 12,000 special trains have been arranged, compared to around 7,500 last year. These trains will run to various stations in Bihar and neighboring regions,” Sharma said.

The initiative aims to handle the surge of passengers returning to their hometowns to celebrate Chhath Puja, one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya.

Crowd Management and Passenger Facilities

To efficiently manage large crowds at railway stations, Indian Railways has set up special holding areas at key junctions. These areas include:

Seating arrangements for waiting passengers

Real-time train information systems

Improved crowd flow management to prevent rush and overcrowding

Sharma added that these measures would ensure that passengers can board trains safely, even during peak travel hours.

Strengthened Security and Technological Upgrades

The railways have implemented enhanced security protocols across major stations. The measures include:

Increased deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel

Installation of CCTV cameras for real-time surveillance

Drone monitoring to track crowd movement and ensure safety

Deployment of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) to reduce congestion at manual ticket counters

“We have strengthened our security systems with RPF deployment, CCTV, and drone surveillance. Our goal is to make every passenger’s journey safe and hassle-free,” Sharma emphasized.

Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Significance

The Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28, 2025. The four-day festival follows a strict ritual sequence:

Nahay Khay (October 25): The first day marks purification and preparation, where devotees take a holy dip and eat a simple, sattvic meal. Kharna (October 26): Devotees observe a day-long fast and break it in the evening after sunset. Sandhya Arghya (October 27): Offerings are made to the setting sun. Usha Arghya (October 28): The final ritual involves offering prayers to the rising sun before concluding the fast.

Chhath Puja, primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, symbolizes faith, gratitude, and devotion. The festival also sees participation from communities across India and in countries with Indian diaspora.

Indian Railways’ Appeal to Passengers

The Indian Railways has urged passengers to cooperate with security personnel, follow station announcements, and use digital facilities like UPI, mobile tickets, and ATVMs to avoid long queues.

Passengers are also advised to arrive early at stations, travel with valid tickets, and stay updated through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and official Indian Railways apps for real-time information.

The operation of over 12,000 special trains underlines Indian Railways’ commitment to ensuring a safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experience during the Chhath Puja 2025 rush. With strengthened security, digital ticketing, and crowd management, the railways aim to make the journey home for millions of devotees smooth and secure.

Also Read:

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Top 50+ Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status

Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Rituals: Full Schedule for Nahay Khay, Kharna & more

Chhath Puja 2025: Easy Ways To Perform Chhath Rituals At Home If You Can’t Visit the Ghat

Chhath Puja 2025: Bank Holidays, Festival Dates, and How to Perform the Puja at Home